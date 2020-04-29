Gerald H. Gabriel Gerald H. Gabriel, 86, died April 23, 2020. He was a retired custodian from the University of Toledo and a trustee at Payne AME Church, Holland, Ohio. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Gina M. James and Gay E. Mercer (Jim); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Tucker; cousins, and friends. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.