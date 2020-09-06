(News story) Gerald Harms, a longtime local lumber broker, husband, father, and grandfather died Sept. 4 at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. He was 96.
Mr. Harms died of natural causes said his son Tom Harms.
Tom described his father as a very personable man who knew how to make even a stranger feel welcome.
"He was really a people person...he loved his work, he loved his family, he loved his friends, and he instilled that in all of us. He taught us to love our lives and all the things and people in it. That was so important," he said.
Mr. Harms grew up in South Toledo and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He continued his education at DeSales College for a semester until its closing and then finished the year at the University of Toledo.
Mr. Harms was only 19 years old when he was drafted into the army in 1942. He landed in the chemical warfare unit where he was trained to read weather patterns, chemical decontamination, chemical maintenance as well as smoke-screen defense. After the U.S. Army realized that the Nazis were not using chemical warfare Mr. Harms began delivering and routing soldiers' mail in the postal service.
Mr. Harms served in Sicily, Italy, and Africa. Following the war, he spent a year at John Carroll University and briefly worked at the Sun Oil refinery before landing a job at the Waterville Lumber Company. After two years, Mr. Harms joined his uncle Edmund Vanderhoff at Duttweiler Lumber - which was later named the Vanderhoff Lumber Company - where he sold to independent lumber companies across Northwest Ohio as well as construction projects in Florida and South Carolina.
Mr. Harms worked at Vanderhoff Lumber until his retirement in 1994.
"Whatever town he came from he always had a story about it. He always had a story about every little town and big city. He loved to tell stories. He was a very successful salesman and businessman," Tom said.
He added that his father was very frugal as he grew up in the Great Depression.
"...he was very cautious about every penny, and every morning you'd see him looking at the stock pages with a magnifying glass checking to see how his stocks were," Tom said.
Tom said his father was very active in his elderly years, enjoying the various outdoor activities including chopping wood, fishing, and golfing.
"He chopped wood right into his eighties, he'd go out to chop wood. He stayed physically fit and even played golf right up to his last couple of years," he said. Tom said his father was an outdoorsman by definition.
"My sisters reminded me that he could start any engine. We would go down to a boat and try to start and after a while, we'd give in and call for him. He'd come down the hill quietly, hop into the boat, and start it right up. Boat, lawn mower, snowmobiles, whatever. He had some kind of magic touch that he could call into play," Tom said.
Mr. Harms could be found teeing off at Heatherdowns Country Club or Cypresswood in Florida. Tom said his father enjoyed fishing and loved spending time at his cottage at Lake LeAnn in the Irish Hills.
"The cottage up at Lake LeAnn was a real nexus for family and friends over the years. He was as funny as could be and glad to see people come up there and enjoy themselves," he added that the cottage was a labor of love for the family.
"Dad had the cottage built in 1970, and we moved into it in 1971. He put a lot of work into it himself, he and I went up there and put in the installation in. It was a labor of love. My grandfather designed it. He was an architect-engineer. It was a really central place for our family to gather. All of our children, my sisters, and my kids grew up more like siblings than cousins because they got together at that cottage their whole life," he said.
Tom said Mr. Harms' world was centered around his love for his family. Mr. Harm married his wife, Carol Lauer, in 1949 at the Rosary Cathedral. The couple was married for 71 years and raised seven children and nurtured grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Tom said his parents would always be the last couple dancing at receptions when the DJ would call for the most years of marriage.
"The DJ would call for couples who've been married five years or less to get off the floor and so on. Mom and dad win the contest every time, of course, because they were getting into 60 and 70 years of marriage and one time the DJ said 'what's your secret of staying married so long' and dad said 'stay alive'," Tom said chuckling.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Harms; son, Tom Harms; daughters, Sue Harms, Amy Cole, Jane Harloff, Julie Kipp, Peggy Sullivan, and Anne Dobson; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the activities fund at Elizabeth Scott Community.
