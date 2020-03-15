|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Demski
Gerald J. Demski, beloved husband, father, and Papa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of NW Ohio on February 25th. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends who loved him and experienced his compassion and infectious "one of a kind" humor and wit. He was born on July 9th, 1942 in Toledo to Theodore and Florence (Szalkowski) Demski. Jerry graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1960 and 2 years later joined the U.S. Army to serve his country as a M-60 Tank ammunitions loader for 6 years. On returning home, he began working for Columbia Gas of Ohio where he would retire after 38 years of faithful service. Upon retirement, he joyfully worked for 4 summers at the Olander Park Boat and Bait shop.
Jerry met the love of his life, Patricia (Olewinski) at a Catholic youth dance hosted by The Corda Club on September 27, 1969 and married his sweetheart on May 2, 1970. It was seldom that you would see Jerry separated from his "little Boo," either spending time with their children, going somewhere, or working in the yard. They consistently exemplified "true love." They recently celebrated 50 wonderful years together surrounded by their children and grandchildren in Rosary Cathedral on October 27, 2019.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Patty; his two children: son Jarrod (Cheryl) and daughter Janelle (Rob) Morrow; six cherished grandchildren: Aaron Morrow, Lucas Demski, Sophia Demski, Hailey Morrow, Ryan Morrow, and Landon Demski; and sister Carita Pakulski. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jim Demski.
The family will gather with guests on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623 with his Funeral Mass beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the church.
We would like to thank all the caring staff and nurses at Hospice of NW Ohio for their compassion and exceptional care and love for Jerry and the family.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020