Gerald J. Jarzynski
1942 - 2020
Gerald J. Jarzynski

Gerald J. Jarzynski, also known as "Jack" or "Jarz", age 78, of Sylvania, Ohio died Tuesday December 2, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born on February 26, 1942 in Toledo to Walter J. and Bernice B. (Olejowniak) Jarzynski. Jerry was an Army Veteran and retired after 34 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. His memberships include VFW #2898, American Legion/Conn Weissenberger Post, Little Flower Catholic Church and he formerly was a member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge #1529. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and the University of Michigan athletics.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Judith A. (Gorajewski); and their daughter, Jaclyn (Andrew) Dobrzanski; sister, Mary Ann Jarzynski; and he was the proud grandfather of Brooke and Andrew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Jane Jarzynski and Bernadine Martin.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday December 7, 2020 in Little Flower Catholic Church 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH. 43615 and will be live streamed through the church's Facebook page. The family will receive friends at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to Little Flower Catholic Church.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church -- will be live streamed through the church's Facebook page.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
