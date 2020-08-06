Gerald J. "Jerry" Matwiejczyk08/17/1961 - 08/04/2020Gerald "Jerry" J. Matwiejczyk, 58, passed away on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Trenton, Michigan, on August 17, 1961, to Edward and Eleanore (Bartusiak) Matwiejczyk. Jerry was a Lieutenant for the Toledo Police Department for 34 years before retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church in Elmore, Ohio and the Fraternal Order of Police Toledo Lodge #40. Jerry enjoyed golfing and spending time at his favorite beaches, Marco Island and Surfside Beach. He loved his dogs and was a huge fan of the University of Michigan football team. Jerry loved nothing more than being with his family, especially attending the kids sporting events, and will be truly missed.Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; children, Jake, Grant and Zach; brother, Eric (Sarah) Matwiejczyk; father and mother in law, George and Elaine Gerkensmeyer; sisters and brothers in law, Becky (Joe) Hoffman, Lori Witt, Jeni (Mike) Pasty; many nieces and nephews; beloved dogs, Bailey, Riley, Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents.Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Jerry's name are asked to consider the Toledo Police K-9 Unit, 525 N. Erie St., Toledo or the Ottawa County Humane Society.