1/1
Gerald J. "Jerry" Matwiejczyk
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald J. "Jerry" Matwiejczyk

08/17/1961 - 08/04/2020

Gerald "Jerry" J. Matwiejczyk, 58, passed away on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Trenton, Michigan, on August 17, 1961, to Edward and Eleanore (Bartusiak) Matwiejczyk. Jerry was a Lieutenant for the Toledo Police Department for 34 years before retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church in Elmore, Ohio and the Fraternal Order of Police Toledo Lodge #40. Jerry enjoyed golfing and spending time at his favorite beaches, Marco Island and Surfside Beach. He loved his dogs and was a huge fan of the University of Michigan football team. Jerry loved nothing more than being with his family, especially attending the kids sporting events, and will be truly missed.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; children, Jake, Grant and Zach; brother, Eric (Sarah) Matwiejczyk; father and mother in law, George and Elaine Gerkensmeyer; sisters and brothers in law, Becky (Joe) Hoffman, Lori Witt, Jeni (Mike) Pasty; many nieces and nephews; beloved dogs, Bailey, Riley, Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Jerry's name are asked to consider the Toledo Police K-9 Unit, 525 N. Erie St., Toledo or the Ottawa County Humane Society.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved