Gerald J. Obee
1937 - 2020
Gerald J. Obee

Gerald J. Obee, 83, passed away December 2, 2020 at Wood County Hospital. He was born June 23, 1937 to Christopher and Mae Obee in Toledo. Gerald married Clara Aey on July 2, 1959 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together. Gerald worked at Western Union for 20 years and then Toledo Edison for 20 before his retirement. He was a longtime member of Walter Weller American Legion Post 135, where he has served as the post commander since 2002. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gerald and Clara were members of Most Blessed Sacrament Church for 35 years before moving to Perrysburg in 2007 when the joined St. Rose Church. They were active members at the Perrysburg Senior Center, where they enjoyed having lunch with their many friends there.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Clara L. Obee; children, Wesley W. Obee, Pamela A. Sargent, Terri (Nick) Camp, Kelly S. Cancino, Karen E. Henisse; grandchildren, Molly (Drew Beverick) Chris, Megan, Alexa, Chelsea; grandpets, George, Axel, Ivy, Beyonce, Charlie, Nash, Moose; sister, Carol Grel and brother in law, Dennis Marvin. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Obee, Mary Ovalle, Eugene Obee, Donna Marvin, Doris Crapes and son in law, David Sargent.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Rose Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, where friends are invited to visit after 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club. Condolences for Gerald's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
