1/1
Gerald J. "Jerry" Stump
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald J. "Jerry" Stump

Gerald J. "Jerry" Stump, age 83, entered into rest Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Regina "Jean" (nee Macey); son, Michael (Laura) Stump; grandchildren, Erik, Adam and Alex; sister-in-law, Judy Stump and brother-in-law, Tom Hart. He was preceded in death by parents, Clement and Agnes Stump; and siblings, Dolores Fender and Donald Stump.

Jerry and Jean would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 17. He was a long-time member and usher at Little Flower and St. Joseph (Sylvania) Catholic Churches. During the 1960's-1980's Jerry was an avid bowler in leagues at Imperial, Southwyck and Glass Bowl Lanes. He coached Little League in the 1970's and was a proud (and loud) supporter at his grandsons' baseball, basketball and football games. Later in life, Jerry earned a business degree from the University of Toledo, achieving a life-long goal. He retired at age 69 from LaFronteriza, having also worked for many years at both DeVilbiss and Libbey Glass. After retiring, his hobbies included woodworking and golf. Jerry loved Christmas and decorated his house and yard to the max! He could fix anything, kept a meticulous yard and was always ready to help his neighbors - he was a real "Energizer Bunny."

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the American Heart Association, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, Ill. 60674 or Alzheimer's Association, 480 W. Dussel, Maumee, Ohio 43537. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Misencik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved