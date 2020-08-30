Gerald J. "Jerry" Stump
Gerald J. "Jerry" Stump, age 83, entered into rest Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Regina "Jean" (nee Macey); son, Michael (Laura) Stump; grandchildren, Erik, Adam and Alex; sister-in-law, Judy Stump and brother-in-law, Tom Hart. He was preceded in death by parents, Clement and Agnes Stump; and siblings, Dolores Fender and Donald Stump.
Jerry and Jean would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 17. He was a long-time member and usher at Little Flower and St. Joseph (Sylvania) Catholic Churches. During the 1960's-1980's Jerry was an avid bowler in leagues at Imperial, Southwyck and Glass Bowl Lanes. He coached Little League in the 1970's and was a proud (and loud) supporter at his grandsons' baseball, basketball and football games. Later in life, Jerry earned a business degree from the University of Toledo, achieving a life-long goal. He retired at age 69 from LaFronteriza, having also worked for many years at both DeVilbiss and Libbey Glass. After retiring, his hobbies included woodworking and golf. Jerry loved Christmas and decorated his house and yard to the max! He could fix anything, kept a meticulous yard and was always ready to help his neighbors - he was a real "Energizer Bunny."
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the American Heart Association
, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, Ill. 60674 or Alzheimer's Association
, 480 W. Dussel, Maumee, Ohio 43537. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.