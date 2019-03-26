Gerald James "Jerry" Arquette



Gerald James "Jerry" Arquette, age 82, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Heartland of Perrysburg. He was born to Herschel and Agnes (Schwachenwalde) Arquette on September 24, 1936 in Jerusalem Township, Ohio.



Jerry retired from Ohio Bell as a repairman. He loved car shows, and was a member of Northwest Ohio Street Machiners; volunteered for the Maumee Fire Department for 25 years, and a crossing guard for Maumee Schools. He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Tonia), Scott ,and Steve Arquette; daughters; Jennifer (Jeff) Lorenzen, Kim (Mark) Greenwood; grandchildren, Austin Arquette, Erika Lorenzen, Sydney Lorenzen; and, sister, Phyllis Guy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin and Chester Arquette.



Friends and Family will be received on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. until the time of services at 7:00 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to Maumee United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019