Gerald Kish
1932 - 2020
Gerald Kish

Gerald Kish, 87 years, of Erie, MI, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He had worked for many years at Sentle Trucking in Toledo.

The son of John and Geraldine (Silverthorn) Kish, he was born December 18, 1932, in Ann Arbor, MI. Gerald married Marilyn Hoel and they had two daughters, Gerilyn and Connie.

He loved his family and his church family at Erie United Methodist Church. Gerald liked going to church functions and visiting with friends. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and camping, and also music, gospel concerts and Michigan football.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Connie (Alan) Matlow; grandchildren, Debbie Powers, Andrew Powers, Sarah Matlow, Weston Matlow; brother, Douglas (Janet) Kish; and a sister, Vicky Brown. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn and daughter, Gerilyn.

Because of the Covid 19 virus, a service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
