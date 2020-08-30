Gerald "Jerry" Kunkel
4/17/1945 - 8/26/2020
Gerald "Jerry" Kunkel, age 75, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on August 26, 2020 in the gentle care of Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo on April 17, 1945, the youngest of five, to William Kunkel and Blanch Wojciechowski.
He is survived by his wife, Tricia Kunkel; daughters, Kayla Kunkel and Kristi Shepler (Jordan); daughter-in-law, Michelle Kunkel; sister, Theresa Wozniak (Joe); sisters in law, Ethel Kunkel and Candy Kunkel;and grandkids, Katrina Kunkel and Eleanora Shepler. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ann Pozy (Don); and his brothers, Bill Kunkel and Bernie Kunkel. Jerry is reunited with his son, Scott Kunkel of Tyler, Texas who suddenly passed in 2018.
Raised in Toledo, Jerry graduated from Central Catholic H.S. in 1963 and studied accounting at Davis Business College. He worked locally for Haughton Elevator, MetLife, and the business offices of Burger King Franchise and St. Johns H.S.
He cherished and maintained many lifelong friends. Jerry, the "Social Director," enjoyed bringing together family and friends through sharing meals at local restaurants, game nights, vacations, concerts, theater and movies, Jeep & Miata rides, trips to Cedar Point, walking/biking the neighborhood , exercising with his friends at Bally's and completing the NYC Marathon in 1987. He loved being with family, especially doting on his granddaughters. He proudly hosted the Annual Kunkel Family Reunion for over 30 years.
Jerry was an active member of Sylvania St. Stephen Lutheran Church, whose members blessed him with prayers and support, especially during his recent illness.
Graveside services to be arranged. Please consider donations in Jerry's name to St. Stephen Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund: 7800 Erie St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
"Stay Excellent!" – Jerry Kunkel