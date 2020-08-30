1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Kunkel
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Kunkel

4/17/1945 - 8/26/2020

Gerald "Jerry" Kunkel, age 75, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on August 26, 2020 in the gentle care of Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo on April 17, 1945, the youngest of five, to William Kunkel and Blanch Wojciechowski.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia Kunkel; daughters, Kayla Kunkel and Kristi Shepler (Jordan); daughter-in-law, Michelle Kunkel; sister, Theresa Wozniak (Joe); sisters in law, Ethel Kunkel and Candy Kunkel;and grandkids, Katrina Kunkel and Eleanora Shepler. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ann Pozy (Don); and his brothers, Bill Kunkel and Bernie Kunkel. Jerry is reunited with his son, Scott Kunkel of Tyler, Texas who suddenly passed in 2018.

Raised in Toledo, Jerry graduated from Central Catholic H.S. in 1963 and studied accounting at Davis Business College. He worked locally for Haughton Elevator, MetLife, and the business offices of Burger King Franchise and St. Johns H.S.

He cherished and maintained many lifelong friends. Jerry, the "Social Director," enjoyed bringing together family and friends through sharing meals at local restaurants, game nights, vacations, concerts, theater and movies, Jeep & Miata rides, trips to Cedar Point, walking/biking the neighborhood , exercising with his friends at Bally's and completing the NYC Marathon in 1987. He loved being with family, especially doting on his granddaughters. He proudly hosted the Annual Kunkel Family Reunion for over 30 years.

Jerry was an active member of Sylvania St. Stephen Lutheran Church, whose members blessed him with prayers and support, especially during his recent illness.

Graveside services to be arranged. Please consider donations in Jerry's name to St. Stephen Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund: 7800 Erie St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Stay Excellent!" – Jerry Kunkel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Jerry has been our good friend and neighbor for 20 years. He and Trish were the first to greet us in the neighborhood when we first moved to Sylvania. Jerry was such a sweet man. He will be missed. You are free now, friend.
Dave and Fran Moyer
Dave and Fran Moyer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved