Gerald L. Camper
Gerald L. Camper 81, of Genoa, died Friday evening, December 13, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Gerald was born April 28, 1938 in Genoa, Ohio, to Arthur and Edith (Schumacher) Camper. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa and a 1956 graduate of Genoa High School. Gerald was lifelong farmer--that's all he ever wanted to do. He was a good friend, always willing to help. Gerald could not get enough cherry pie. He couldn't dance a lick, but he loved polka music. In his younger days, he rarely missed a tractor pull, especially the big ones in Bowling Green, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.
Gerald is survived by his sisters, Bertha Mae Honner of Pemberville, Phyllis and Judith Camper of Genoa and brother-in-law, Wilferd Foss of Oak Harbor, as well as nieces and nephews. His parents and sisters, Marian Cole and Audrey Foss, preceded him in death.
A graveside service for Gerald will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Clay Township Cemetery in Genoa. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019