The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Clay Township Cemetery
Genoa, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Camper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Camper


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Camper Obituary
Gerald L. Camper

Gerald L. Camper 81, of Genoa, died Friday evening, December 13, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Gerald was born April 28, 1938 in Genoa, Ohio, to Arthur and Edith (Schumacher) Camper. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa and a 1956 graduate of Genoa High School. Gerald was lifelong farmer--that's all he ever wanted to do. He was a good friend, always willing to help. Gerald could not get enough cherry pie. He couldn't dance a lick, but he loved polka music. In his younger days, he rarely missed a tractor pull, especially the big ones in Bowling Green, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Gerald is survived by his sisters, Bertha Mae Honner of Pemberville, Phyllis and Judith Camper of Genoa and brother-in-law, Wilferd Foss of Oak Harbor, as well as nieces and nephews. His parents and sisters, Marian Cole and Audrey Foss, preceded him in death.

A graveside service for Gerald will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Clay Township Cemetery in Genoa. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now