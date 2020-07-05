Gerald L. Glen
Gerald L. Glen, 84, Florence KY, formerly of Whitehouse, OH died May 4, 2020. Jerry was born and raised in Glen Lyon, PA. After graduating from the Citadel in Charleston, SC, he married his beloved Barbara and moved to Ithica, NY, where, Jerry received his Doctorate in Physical Chemistry from Cornell University and eventually moved to Ohio. Jerry was employed for over 20 years in R & D with Owens Illinois and he and Barbara raised their 5 children in Whitehouse. He was also known in the soccer community, promoting the sport and coaching at St. John's Jesuit through the 1980s. After moving to Kentucky, he spent his time as a consultant with the American Laser Institute, representing the USA, setting international standards at annual meetings all over the world and treating his wife to yearly international adventures, until his retirement.
Jerry and Barbara enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together until she succumbed to Alzheimer's Disease in 2010 with Jerry by her side as her caregiver. Jerry remained active with the Alzheimer's Association
as a support to caregivers, was strongly involved at St. Timothy's Parish and could always be found on the golf course from March through November.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (2010); and son, Paul Glen (2005); sister, Elanor Lee. Jerry is survived by his children, Susan Glen, Toledo, OH; Kenneth Glen, Denver, CO; Jennifer (Tim) Loeffler, Bowling Green, OH; and Christopher (Joy) Glen, Cincinnati, OH; and grandchildren, Wyatt and Owen Glen, Denver, CO; Logan Loeffler, Bowling Green, OH; and Anna and Jude Glen, Cincinnati, OH; and many extended family members.
A memorial Mass will be held on July 8th at 10:00 a.m. at St Timothy's Catholic Church, Union, KY., with a private family burial at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory can be made to The Greater Cincinnati Area Alzheimer's Association
.