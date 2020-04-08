Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Gerald L. Heggie


1938 - 2020
Gerald L. Heggie Obituary
Gerald L. Heggie

Gerald Lee Heggie, 81, passed away April 5th, 2020. He had resided at the home of son Kenneth Heggie for the past two and a half years. Gerald was born at home in Bremond, Texas, July 10,1938, to Jesse and Evelyn Heggie. After serving in the United States Army, he worked for Insulators L.U.22, then became a member in 1968. That same year, he married Nita Darlene Mayo. In 1971, he moved his family from state to state to work union and provide a good life for his loved ones. In 1976, he settled in Ohio then became a member L.U.45. He retired in 1996. Gerald loved hunting, fishing, making people laugh, family and pie. He was a member of the Church of Christ in McAlester, Oklahoma where he preached twenty years before moving to Toledo.

He is joined again with Darla, missing her since her passing in 2017. He is survived by sons, Larry (Jennifer), of Oak Harbor, Kenneth (Kristie), of Toledo; and daughter, Elizabeth from the state Oregon; grandchildren, Alison, Tyler, Cheyenne, Wyatt, Heather, Alicia, Andrea, Abby; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Valentino, Carter, Lucian, Alexis, Levi, Sage, Rhett, Exzavien, Alayna, and Carson; sisters, Nell Gray of Spring, Texas and Sherry Schlecht of Houston, Tx. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James.

Burial will be held at Whiterock Cemetery, in Bremond, Texas.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
