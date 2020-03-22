|
|
Gerald L. Seitz
Gerald "Gerry" L. Seitz age 78 passed away on March 14th, 2020 at his home in Mesa Arizona. Jerry was born on December 2nd, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Hubert and Gertrude Seitz. Upon graduating from Central Catholic high school, Gerald joined the Marines. The Marines were the love of his life as he lived "once a Marine always a Marine." He worked Toys for Tots, and he attended the Toledo Marine Corps breakfast in Toledo every year since his retirement from the Corps. He led a very simple life focused on keeping in touch with his brother Jack.
Gerry's favorite vacations of all time were his trips to Drummond Island with his family and parents. During his early years his favorite pastime was fishing with his son Chris, and his nephews John and Mike Seitz.
Upon retiring from Duff Trucking and several other jobs, Jerry moved to Mesa Arizona where he resided for many years. While in Arizona he made several trips to Las Vegas, and the various parks in Arizona, and, would revisit Toledo each year.
Gerry is survived by his children, Lisa (Greg) Bowling, Laura (Tom) Baird, Chris (Kim) Seitz; 7 grandchildren; brother, Jack (Linda); sister, Mary Anne (David) Nichols; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude; father, Hubert/Bud; and brother, Robert James.
In lieu of flowers, or money, please buy a toy and contribute to Toys for Tots in his name. At the request of Gerry, there will not be a service in Toledo as he will be laid to rest in Arizona.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020