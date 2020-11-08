Gerald Lammers "Dude"With very heavy hearts, we said goodbye to our Dad, Gerald Lammers, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio following a brief illness and broken heart brought on by the loss of his wife in September. Jerry, 77, was the best Dad a son could ask for. He was also a devoted husband, a loving brother, the always joking uncle, the friend you could depend on, and our favorite Chocoholic. He was even a dedicated employee, retiring from the Millcraft Paper Company after 30 years, having never used a single sick day. Jerry spent his retirement cruising in the Caribbean with his family as well as cruising to car shows around town in his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle with the red wall tires. We could count on him to be in the stands or on the sidelines at his grandkids' basketball, baseball, softball games and cross country meets. He was their biggest fan. His presence will be deeply missed.Jerry was born on April 9, 1943, the youngest of three children born to Raymond and Bernice Lammers. He attended Central Catholic and graduated from Waite High School. He went on to join the United States Army and spent time in South Korea on an overseas deployment. He met Charlotte Testa in 1967 and they married on April 12, 1969. He was very proud of the 53 years they spent together.Jerry leaves behind the family he and Charlotte were so proud of; sons, Scott (Christa) and Jeffrey (Amy); grandchildren, Gavin, Samuel, Lauren, and Kaitlyn; sister, Shirley Williams; sisters-in-law, Jean Croye, Charlene Bettencourt and Charmaine (John) Blaylock; brother-in-law, Ron Shaneyfelt; many beloved nieces and nephews; and best cat, Casey. In addition to his parents and Charlotte, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Lammers; sister-in-law, Frances Shaneyfelt; and brothers-in-law, James Williams and Kit Bettencourt.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.