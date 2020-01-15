|
Gerald M. Moser
Gerald M. Moser, 89, of Perrysburg, OH, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving children. He was born on April 6, 1930 in Perrysburg Township to Merlin J. and Lulu M. (Kazmaier) Moser. He married Martha C. (Odeneal) Moser on June 8, 1952 and together they had 5 children. Martha preceded Gerald in death in 1986. He later married Marcelyn A. (Blankenship) Moser on November 26 1989.
Gerald graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1949 and proudly went on to served his country in the United States Army, where he received an honorable discharge for his service. Gerald was a lifetime farmer and served on the Perrysburg Grain Elevator Board (Luckey Farmers), the Lime City Mutual Insurance Board, and the Green Acre Farm Bureau Council for 57 years. He was a former secretary and treasurer for the Findlay Beet Growers Association and a member of the Wood County Farm Bureau. Gerald was a long time member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, where he served as a deacon and belonged to the church choir. He also enjoyed traveling and gardening.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Marcelyn A. Moser; children, Katheleen A. (Mike) Folck, Susan A. (Robert) Montgomery, Diane J. (Robert) Heisinger, Patricia J. Moser and Thomas G. (Donna) Moser; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, K. Dale (Roselie) Moser and Marilyn Halbert; step children, John Cooley, Denny Cooley and Sandy Patton. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Martha; and sister, Norma A. Moser.
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd Ste E, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences and memories can be shared at:
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020