Gerald "Jerry" R. Crippen3/24/1929 - 9/5/2020Gerald "Jerry" R. Crippen, 91, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home. Gerald was born March 24, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to Basil and Josephine (Whalon) Crippen. Gerald proudly served our country in the United States Army in WWII and Korea. Gerald married Catherine Hernandez on September 3, 1955 and together they shared 65 years of marriage.Jerry worked as a truck driver for MatLack for over 30 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 20. Jerry was a longstanding member of St. Rose Catholic Church, loved working on cars, and was an avid Notre Dame Football and NASCAR fan. Jerry was a Master Mechanic and was generous with his time helping others fix anything that needed repair. Jerry will be remembered for his quick-witted, good-natured and endearing personality.Along with his wife, Catherine is survived by his children, Renaee (Ryan) Hepp, Michelle (Thomas) LaVoy and G. Scott Crippen; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany LaVoy, MD, Taylor (Megan) LaVoy, Kate Hepp and Peter Hepp; great-grandson, Basil LaVoy; sister, Mary Meyers and brother, Phillip (Mary Alice) Crippen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Whitey, Joe, Jim and Tom.Services for Gerald were held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church and burial was held at St. Rose Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at: