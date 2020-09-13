1/1
Gerald R. "Jerry" Crippen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" R. Crippen

3/24/1929 - 9/5/2020

Gerald "Jerry" R. Crippen, 91, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home. Gerald was born March 24, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to Basil and Josephine (Whalon) Crippen. Gerald proudly served our country in the United States Army in WWII and Korea. Gerald married Catherine Hernandez on September 3, 1955 and together they shared 65 years of marriage.

Jerry worked as a truck driver for MatLack for over 30 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 20. Jerry was a longstanding member of St. Rose Catholic Church, loved working on cars, and was an avid Notre Dame Football and NASCAR fan. Jerry was a Master Mechanic and was generous with his time helping others fix anything that needed repair. Jerry will be remembered for his quick-witted, good-natured and endearing personality.

Along with his wife, Catherine is survived by his children, Renaee (Ryan) Hepp, Michelle (Thomas) LaVoy and G. Scott Crippen; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany LaVoy, MD, Taylor (Megan) LaVoy, Kate Hepp and Peter Hepp; great-grandson, Basil LaVoy; sister, Mary Meyers and brother, Phillip (Mary Alice) Crippen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Whitey, Joe, Jim and Tom.

Services for Gerald were held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church and burial was held at St. Rose Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
St. Rose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved