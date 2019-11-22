Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Gerald R. Davis


1938 - 2019
Gerald R. Davis Obituary
Gerald R. Davis

Gerald R. Davis, age 81, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 26, 1938 to the late Frank and Inez Lang.

Gerald worked for Georgia Pacific as a transporter for over 20 years. He also worked on the Great Lakes, going port to port delivering goods. Gerald finished his career at Kroger Grocery Store, where he served his local community. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, finding good deals at estate sales, and spending time with his family and pets.

Left to cherish Gerald's memory is his loving wife, Janet; daughters, Julie and Janice (Malcolm); granddaughter, Crystal (Adam); and sister, Kathy. Preceding Gerald in death are his parents.

Family will be receiving friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home with internment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Gerald's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2019
