Gerald R. Frederick
07/16/1937 - 07/12/2020
Gerald R. Frederick, age 82, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit, Perrysburg. He was born July 16, 1937, in Genoa to Roland and Ruth (Collins) Frederick. Jerry graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering. He then earned his Masters Degree and Doctoral Degree from Purdue University. Jerry was a professor at the University of Toledo for 30 years retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1993. He then went on to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Department of Civil Engineering for 13 years retiring again as Professor Emeritus in 2006. While he was teaching he was also employed at NASA developing wind turbine design. Professionally, he was awarded Teacher of the Year multiple times and was a member of ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers) and was a consultant for many engineering firms across the nation. Jerry was a car enthusiast and a volunteer fireman for the Monclova Fire Department. A dedicated father and professor, he impacted the lives of many people.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Pearl (Bulington); brother, Chuck; and sister, Sally. Surviving is his wife, Nancy; children, Scott (Jennifer) Frederick, Catherine (John) Scherer and Neil (Andre) Frederick; step-daughter, Jodi (Bill) Savage; granddaughter, Katie Frederick; brothers, William, Paul and Thomas Frederick; and sisters, Jane Bulington and Enid Frederick.
A brief graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Roth Memorial Cemetery, Monclova, Ohio. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or the Monclova Fire Department. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, is assisting the family and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com