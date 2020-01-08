Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Gerald R. Porter


1944 - 2020
Gerald R. Porter Obituary
Gerald R. Porter

Gerald R. Porter, age 75, of Toledo, passed away January 2, 2020 at Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Care Center. He was born November 8, 1944 in Toledo to Harry and Una Porter. Jerry was employed with Chrysler for more than 30 years retiring August 31, 2000. In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He loved his wife, Cathy, dearly and dedicated his life to her.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Laura (D.J. St. Germain) Lau, grandchildren, Trina (Aaron) Metz, Destin Porter, Mandi Porter and Keith Lau; 3 great granddaughters; brothers, Harry and Jim Porter; and sisters, Susan VanSlyke and Pat Lindsey. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Porter; son, Mark Porter and siblings, Dale, Carl and Sally Porter.

The family will receive guests Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
