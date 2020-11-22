Gerald Ralph Adler



Gerald Ralph Adler, 86, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of November 18, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1934 to Ralph and Dorothy Adler and was married to Elfriede "Ellie" Adler on August 22, 1959 in Toledo.



He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Wright; and son, Lee (Melissa) Adler; grandchildren, Lisa, Alex, Chelsea, Owen, Grace, Arthur; and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brayland, Alyssa, Bently and Blake. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellie; sons, Eric, Grant; and daughter, Colleen.



Gerald worked at Doehler-Jarvis until his retirement in the summer of 1997. He was a Navy Seabee and served his country with pride. In his spare time, he loved gardening, reading or lounging in the yard. Family was everything to our father and he spared no expense on Sunday dinners on the grill during the summer months. Everyone was always welcome at the table, "Breaking bread means something". Quick witted and silent most of the time, he was always there to lend advice, sometimes even when you did not ask for it, but it always made sense. Those cigars kept the alligators away for sure dad. He rarely left a conversation without saying "Keep smiling". A special message to Carolyn, who has been his primary care giver for the past several years – he always called you his angel. He would not have been here this long without you. We are forever grateful for what you have done.



Due to Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. The family wants to thank you for your understanding and support. In lieu of flowers, we recommend monetary donations be made to the donor's choice or Ohio Living Hospice in Gerald's name. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store