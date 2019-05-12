Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
4555 N.Haven Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
4555 N.Haven Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Gerald Robert Howard Sr.

Gerald "Jerry" Howard, passed away suddenly—but peacefully—on Wednesday, after a year of increasingly failing health. Left to cherish decades of wonderful memories are a multitude of friends, and most of all, his loving family, especially his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ann; his 4 devoted children, Jodi Newbern (Virginia Beach, VA), Gerald Jr.(Toledo), Lauri (Chris) Gulliford (Dayton), and Tom (Lesia, Newport News, VA). He was a very proud Grandpa to Hannah, Helen & Ben Gulliford; Evan, Leah, & Lauren Howard; Amanda & Kevin Newbern; and Jay Moomey. He was also a proud Great Grandpa to Catcher Moomey. Jerry was pre-deceased by his mother, (Mabel, 1999), his father, (Don, 2000), his son-in-law, (Larry Newbern 2010), and daughter-in-law (Karen Howard, 2016).

Jerry was born, raised, and lived most of his life in Toledo, until moving to Oregon, in 2009. Throughout his lifetime, Jerry was a member of many organizations, clubs and committees, most notably the Knights of Columbus; St. Catherine's Rosary & Alter Society, and the Citizen's Advisory Recreation Committee for Lucas County. He was also very active in the Central Catholic HS Alumni & Booster Clubs; and The Girl and Boy Scouts of America, serving on several boards as well as assisting with various troops and local activities. Jerry rarely turned down an opportunity to make a difference in his community, and for several years, Jerry was also a tireless volunteer with "13 News Call For Action". He truly was a lover of life.

There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating Jerry's life on Monday, May 13, 10:00 am at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church 4555 N.Haven Ave. in Toledo. A brief reception will be held at the church prior to the Mass at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that a donation in Jerry's name be made to one of the following, The , Central Catholic HS, The K of C, or a . Family and friends unable to attend the Mass are asked to remember Jerry as a loving husband and father, as well as a good neighbor and friend who never met a stranger, and spent his life spreading good will to others. Online condolence may be left at www.Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
