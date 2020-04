Gerald Sniegowski Gerald Sniegowski "Gary," died suddenly, April 20, 2020, at the age of 65. Gary spent a lifetime in the automotive field and retired from Brown Motor Sales where he had been a proud Steward/Chief Steward for Teamsters Local 20 for over 40 years. Gary enjoyed working on his river view home. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 45 years, Pat (Krueger) Sniegowski; children, Jennie Hayden (Rob Wolfe) and Eric (Stephanie) Sniegowski; and 9 Grandchildern; mother, Patrica Sniegowski; brother, Ron (Linda) Sniegowski. As well as several extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Frank Sniegowski. The family will be having a private celebration of life.

