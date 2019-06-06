Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
701 N. Main St.
Walbridge, OH
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
701 N. Main St.
Walbridge, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
701 N. Main St.
Walbridge, OH
Gerald T. "Tom" Gilson Jr.


Gerald T. "Tom" Gilson, Jr.

Gerald T. "Tom" Gilson, Jr. age 49, of Walbridge, passed away at home in the loving arms of Shellaine, his girlfriend, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Tom was born on June 28, 1969 to Gerald T. Gilson, Sr. and Margaret "Peg" (Riely) Gilson in Oaklyn, N.J. He was a graduate of both the Camden County Technical High School and the Baltimore Culinary Institute. Realizing his passion for helping others, he then became an EMT/Paramedic working in EMS for the last 18 years, most recently with Hanco and Medic 26 with the Lake Township Fire Department. He loved taking firefighter classes and lived his life to help others. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending live music events.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Mary and Rachael Gilson; parents, Gerald, Sr. and Margaret "Peg" Gilson; brother, Pete (Re'nee) Gilson; niece, Abigail Gilson; and his beloved girlfriend, Shellaine Swails.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with a Lake Twp. Firefighter Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences for his family may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
