Gerald T. Koperski, Sr.
Jerry Koperski, a life-long resident of Rossford, completed his life's journey on April 6th, 2020. He was born on October 1st, 1931, as one of two sons to Ann and Charley Koperski. Charley was a well-respected police officer in Rossford, until his death on April 6th, 1965.
During his youth, he performed several odd jobs in order to compensate his family's income, such as washing windows, polishing cars and doing yard work. Many children picked berries for a wealthy man, near Eagle Point Road, for ten cents per hour. The wealthy man insisted that all of the children who were under his employ consistently whistle, in order to ensure that they were not eating his berries as they picked them.
Prior to 1948, Rossford High School was not a participant in league bowling, in which Rossford students would have been able to bowl competitively against other Toledo area schools. Jerry spearheaded the effort to make this come to fruition when he was a Junior in high school.
Two weeks after graduating from Rossford High School (Class of 1949), he was taking a stroll throughout Rossford. During that stroll, the Personnel Director of Libbey-Owens Ford was driving by, and instructed Jerry to get into his car. Jerry inquired as to the reason for this. The Personnel Director told him that it was time for him to start working, and promptly drove him to have his pre-employment physical. He started work the next day. He was employed with the Libbey-Owens-Ford Glass Company in Rossford for thirty years, retiring in 1980, when he was a mere 49 years old. While employed at L.O.F., he worked in the Wareroom and was also a member of the L.O.F. Volunteer Fire Brigade.
He served his country during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1955, as a proud member of the United States Air Force. His happiest memories that he carried with him throughout his life were of the years he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, retiring with a disability as a Sergeant. As a matter of fact, annual family vacations from 1960 to 1980 were spent revisiting Tyndall Air Force Base.
Jerry was a great storyteller. He could spend hours recounting stories from his years of work and life experiences, as well as about the history of Rossford. In his later years, he would often clearly reminisce about the many individuals that he was blessed to have known during his service at Tyndall Air Force Base.
He was a member of the Rossford American Legion Post 533, the Rossford Fraternal Order of the Eagles (Aerie 2322) and All Saints Catholic Church. Jerry truly enjoyed his friendship with his special "pew pal" at All Saints, the late Gene Sujkowski. In his early youth, Jerry set pins at Rossford Lanes and continued to participate in league bowling through the rest of his years. Most recently, he was a long-time member of "Team Tanglewood", which was sponsored by Tanglewood Golf Course of Perrysburg. He very much enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships that he shared with the members of this team.
Each night before going to sleep, Jerry would send several prayers on behalf of his family, many past and present friends, as well as for the welfare of his longtime neighbors. And being an avid fan of Gunsmoke, I am certain that he threw in a prayer for Miss Kitty, as well.
He is survived by son, Michael (Paula) of Rossford; daughter, Karen of Cleveland; as well as by his cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61years, Barbara Ann; an infant son, Kenneth; his parents; his brother, Chuck; his son-in-law, Charlie; as well as by his beloved dog, Ginger.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and the funeral service will be private for the immediate family. Private interment will be in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Rev. Anthony Recker of All Saints Catholic Church will be officiating the services. Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please consider a memorial contribution in Jerry's name for the Rossford Firefighters Association 133 Osborne Street, Rossford, OH 43460, Attention: Chief Josh Drouard. May God bless the entire staff of the Rossford Fire & Rescue Department. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020