Gerald T. Noonan
Gerald T. Noonan of Maumee, OH passed away on March 2, 2020 in Venice, Florida. He was born on May 8, 1940 to the parents of John and Loretta (Bohmler) Noonan in Toledo, OH. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School. Following high school, he attended Davis Business College where he earned his degree. He spent his career as a Controller for Bennett Enterprises and later retired after 41 years. He had spent time coaching youth basketball for St. Joseph Catholic Church and was involved in the Church Booster's Club. Gerald enjoyed spending his time playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid University of Notre Dame sports fan. Most of all he enjoyed his winter retreat in Florida for the past 16 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (McIntosh) Noonan of 57 years; two sons, John (Betsy) Noonan and Jeff (Amy) Noonan; one daughter, Brenda (John) Snelson; five grandsons, Scott Noonan, Blake Noonan, Joshua Noonan, Garrett Noonan, and William Snelson; two granddaughters, Averi Noonan and Cassandra Snelson; one sister, Kathleen Petty; sister in law, Mary Noonan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Jean Noonan; one brother, Michael Noonan, and his parents John and Loretta Noonan.
Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, OH on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. and mass following at 12:30 p.m. In Lieu of flowers: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org/; Crohns and Colitis Foundation https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/; or Susan G. Komen https://ww5.komen.org/. Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020