|
|
Gerald W. Fox
Gerald W. Fox, age 87, of Walbridge, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Windsor Lane Health Care in Gibsonburg. He was born December 15, 1932, in Toledo to Mr. and Mrs. Walter (Alma Knorr) Fox. He retired as an electrician from BP Refinery after 25 years of service. Gerald was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Millbury.
Survived by his wife, Koneta Fox of Walbridge; daughter, Linda (Jeff) Goblirsch of Rossford; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny and son, William.
Friends will be received at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, OH (701 N. Main St.) on Tuesday from 2-8 PM where Services will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM. Burial, Lake Twp. Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020