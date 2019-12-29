Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
104 W. Broadway St.
Maumee, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
104 W. Broadway St.
Maumee, OH
Gerald W. Smith passed away December 26, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Eileen (DeVanna). He is survived by his 9 children; Daniel, Diane (Bob Nielsen), Jeffrey (Debbie), Jaime (Carol), Phillip (Irene), Carl (Carol), Joseph (Tina), Martin (Joanne), and Michelle (Joel Brickner). He is also survived by his sister Colleen (McGowan) and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Born on June 19, 1928 he was the son of William and Jane (Jankoviak).

He served in the Korean conflict, returning to marry the love of his life, Eileen (DeVanna). Shortly after his marriage he started his own business, Parcel Express, servicing the Toledo area.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, OH 43537, at 10:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Veteran's charity or St. Vincent DePaul Society. These were dad's (Jerry's) two favorite charities. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 29, 2019
