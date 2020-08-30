1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Williams

May 15, 1941 - August 21, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Clarke Williams died peacefully at home on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a fierce battle with glioblastoma diagnosed this June. Jerry was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 15, 1941, to Ernest and Clarissa Williams. Graduating from Macomber High School in 1959, he worked in the automotive and trucking field his entire life, retiring from the Ed Schmidt Truck Store in 2009. He was also a volunteer Fireman and Chief Engineer for Springfield Township Fire and Rescue. He wintered in Florida and exercised his home handyman skills daily for the Mobile Home Park residents. He had a keen technical mind and was happiest when solving a mechanical problem. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed the magnificence of God's creation in multiple trips to the National Parks. He attended Westgate Chapel where he was the front door greeter. He was above all a man of great faith and integrity taking seriously his responsibilities as Spouse, Father, Grandfather and Brother.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sharon; his children, Kristi Rogers (Bud), Jeff (Dawn), James; step-son, Jamal Bishop; his sister, Lorraine Cary and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Meyers, Joyce Werner, and Sally Grzybowski; and his step-son, Bill Hodge.

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date due to Covid 19. Donations may be made in Jerry's memory to The Cherry Street Mission Ministries.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
