Geraldine A. BrownIt is with deep sadness, that we announce the passing of Geraldine Brown, 83.Geraldine graduated from Maumee High School and later in life worked as a hostess at Cracker Barrel, in Perrysburg, OH, where she loved working with and being with the staff and customers.Geraldine is survived by her children, Cynthia Pierce (Don Mullins), Rebecca Puehn (William) & Robert Brown (Anne); grandchildren, Rachael Pierce, Amanda Hermoso (Joshua) and Allen Brown (Cassie); and great-grandchildren, Audrey Hermoso, Allen and Cassie, due in August.Due to the restrictions concerning the coronavirus, services will be privatley held.