|
|
Geraldine "Gerri" A. Urbanski
Geraldine "Gerri" A. Urbanski, age 90, of Toledo, passed away on June 23, 2019 at Spring Meadows Extended Care. She was born on May 15, 1929 to Walter and Pauline Jeziorowski. Geraldine worked for AT&T (formerly Ohio Bell), retiring after 31 years.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents and was the last of 9 siblings. Surviving is her loving husband of 62 years, Melvin Urbanski; nieces and nephews, Scott, Diane, Garry and Charlene Stricker; and great nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Geraldine's wishes, services and burial will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at Spring Meadows Extended Care and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassion and support. Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019