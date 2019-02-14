Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Geraldine Lusiak
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Geraldine Barbara "Gerrie" Lusiak, age 94, formerly of Mont Royal Dr., Toledo passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Landings of Oregon. She was born on March 29, 1924 in Toledo, OH to Anthony and Helen (Wasielewski) Barabash. Gerrie was a graduate of Woodward High School. After working for the Jeep Corporation during WWII, she was employed at the Lanes Drug Store on Manhattan Blvd. Gerrie was a longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and member of the church's Altar Rosary Society. Although she was a picky eater, Gerrie was a wonderful cook, known for her city chicken, Polish coffee cake, and pineapple upside-down cake. She was also skilled at needlework and enjoyed crocheting many afghans over the years for family and friends.

Gerrie is survived by her sons, Larry (Karen) Lusiak and Mark (Kim) Lusiak; grandchildren, Andrea (Michael), Jeffry (Reggie), Christy (Brett), Anthony (Megan), and Crystal (Adam); great-grandchildren, Zack, Dorian, Damien, Katelyn, Natalie, Charlotte, Olivia and Hailey; and sister, Del (Corbey) Corbett; brother-in-law, James (Theresa) Lusiak; and beloved cat, Spooky. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin Lusiak; infant daughter Laurie Jean; and siblings, Dorothy Bauman, Walter, Donna Brownell, Joan Keith, and Ronald.

Family and friends may visit on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 6th Street, Toledo, OH 43605. Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019
