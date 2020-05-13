Geraldine "Geri" D Brown Jackson
1939 - 2020
Geraldine at the age of 80 went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. Born August 18, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. Geraldine is survived by her children, Joseph Brown Sr. (Patricia), Hubert Brown, Kevin Brown (Geri), Michael Brown (Bonnie), Judith Temple (Charles), Helen Brown Scott, Kezia Brown, 29 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, and brother, Alfonso Johnson. Geraldine was preceded in death by daughters, Marvenus Brown, Albertha Brown Ham, parents, Alfonso and Albertha Johnson, brothers, Winston and Howard Johnson, and sister, Sonia Gillespie.
Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the House of Day Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. Virtual viewing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Sign on to The House of Day Funeral Home website or their Facebook page.
Send any donations to the American Lung Association.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.