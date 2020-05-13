Geraldine D. Brown "Geri" Jackson
1939 - 2020
Geraldine "Geri" D Brown Jackson

1939 - 2020

Geraldine at the age of 80 went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. Born August 18, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. Geraldine is survived by her children, Joseph Brown Sr. (Patricia), Hubert Brown, Kevin Brown (Geri), Michael Brown (Bonnie), Judith Temple (Charles), Helen Brown Scott, Kezia Brown, 29 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, and brother, Alfonso Johnson. Geraldine was preceded in death by daughters, Marvenus Brown, Albertha Brown Ham, parents, Alfonso and Albertha Johnson, brothers, Winston and Howard Johnson, and sister, Sonia Gillespie.

Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the House of Day Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. Virtual viewing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Sign on to The House of Day Funeral Home website or their Facebook page.

Send any donations to the American Lung Association.


Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
House of Day Funeral Home
MAY
16
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
House of Day Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Bo and Patty, and Family: May God hold you tightly.
Dorine Mosley
Friend
May 12, 2020
TO THE JACKSON FAMILY: IM SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS..I HAD THE PRIVILEGE TO GET TO KNOW YOUR MOM
Denice Bragg
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
