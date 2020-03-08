Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176

Geraldine Delphine "Goona" Orgel

Geraldine Delphine "Goona" Orgel Obituary
Geraldine Delphine "Goona" Orgel

Geraldine Delphine "Goona" Orgel, age 87, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 3, 1932 in Toledo, OH to Roman and Joan (Malewski) Folczynski. Geraldine worked at Tiedtke's Downtown Toledo as Department Manager of Millinery, and as Manager of Bridal Aisle at Woodville Mall. She loved to travel, having visited most of the United States, parts of Canada, and the cities of London and Paris, and spent 10 winters in Bradenton, Fl. She also loved shopping, crafts, antiques, and occasional horse racing.

Geraldine is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Richard Orgel, who she said gave her a full and wonderful life; loving daughters, Laurie Bage and Connie Orgel; stepson, Rick Orgel; grandson, Justin Bage; and step-grandsons, Rodney and Matthew Orgel. Justin and Rodney created the nickname "Goona" together and she was called that by everyone for the rest of her life. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Savannah, Dominic, and Abigail; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Frank Wrobel; sisters, Patricia Bruney and Dolly (Sam) Redieck; brother, Robert Folczynski; and great-grandson, Ryan "Sweet stuff" Orgel.

Inurnment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences and memories can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2020
