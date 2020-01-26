The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Geraldine E. "Geri" Ammann


1929 - 2020
Geraldine E. "Geri" Ammann
Geraldine "Geri" E. Ammann

Geraldine "Geri" E. Ammann, age 90, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1929, to William and Corrine (Flick) Ammann in Toledo, Ohio. Geri graduated from Libbey High School in 1947. She was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Sidney and Dr. Robert Rimer DDS from 1949 until her retirement in 1984.

Geri is survived by her sister, Virginia C. Ammann and nephew, William R. Ammann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William C. Ammann.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
