Geraldine Haas



Geraldine Haas, age 90, of Toledo, died Friday July 19, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born January 6, 1929 in Webster, MA to Mr. & Mrs. Charles E. (Dorothy Davies) Henault. She was a graduate of The University of Toledo, receiving a degree in art. She was a long time member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and belonged to the Toledo Artists Club. She was employed by Saint Vincent Hospital, and remained friends with all of her co-workers until their deaths. Her paintings were seen in many art shows, some winning awards.



Survived by her children, Jim (Ada) Haas of Greensburg, PA, Pati (John) Evans of Valley Glen, CA and Ken Haas of Toledo; grandchildren, Kevin and Tom Haas; Suzanna DiSilva, Julia Morse and Joshua Jacobs; John Henry III, and Gabriella Evans; great-granddaughter, Samantha Haas; brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Henault of Colorado Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred in 1997 and her daughter, Barbara Jacobs in 2005.



Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Friday from 5-8 PM. The Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, where friends will be received after 930 AM. Burial, Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences:



blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019