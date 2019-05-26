Home

Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the New Covenant
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the New Covenant
Geraldine Hymon
Geraldine Hymon Obituary
Geraldine Hymon

Geraldine Hymon, age 97, of Toledo, passed away May 20, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital holding the hand of her great-grandson, Christopher. Geraldine was born March 30, 1922 in Nymphs, Alabama.

Geraldine moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1956 and departed this life on May 20th, 2019. She leaves behind many who will forever celebrate her life and legacy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Church of the New Covenant at 10:00 am and the home-going will follow right after at 11:00 am.

Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019
