Geraldine "Gerri" Jones
Geraldine (Forrest) Jones, of Toledo, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the Franciscan Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Gerri was born on January 4, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio.
Gerri was preceded in death by her mother, Pearline; father, Marbley; siblings, Doris Forrest, Donald Forrest, and Robert "Joe" Forrest; two of her children, Diane Lorraine Ransey and Douglas Jones, Sr.; grandson, Douglas Jones, Jr.; and long-time beau, Donald Eugene Hendricks.
She leaves to cherish her memory, brother, Addison Marbley Forrest of Hayward, California; loving son and caretaker for many years, Ernest Jones, Jr. (Kenetta Kay); daughter-in-law, Hilda Jones (Hayward, California); grandchildren, Elise Jones-Brooks, Damon Ransey, Dorian (Lori) Ransey, and Emilia Jones-Lewis (Marlon); great grandchildren, Dominique Ashon Jones, Kenneth R. Brown, Jr., Damonte Ransey, Danielle Ransey, Ajani Ransey; great-great grandchildren, Makenzie Ray Brown, and Crew Emery Jones; dearest lifelong friends, Bonnie Hopkins, and Barbara McFarland; and a host of loving family members.
She was a long time member of Mt. Zion Church, which she attended regularly until her health began to fail.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, no funeral services will be held. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Family House in Toledo, Ohio, or the American Cancer Society, or the Franciscan Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from May 16 to May 19, 2020.