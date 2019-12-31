|
|
Geraldine "Geri" Joyce Frosch
Geraldine (Geri) Joyce Frosch, 90, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born to James and Martha (Baker) Paulson, on September 14, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio. Geri lived the majority of her life in Toledo. She passed in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, where she had lived since August of 2016. Her sons & daughter, along with their spouses were there. She will be greatly missed. Even when she was at her lowest point in life, her sunny personality still continued to shine.
Geri was a member of Church of the Cross United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She was an active member and volunteered her time where needed. She was well liked by many people at the church.
When younger, she enjoyed sewing, working in her flowerbeds and patio garden. Her favorite hobby was working puzzles, which she loved from childhood. She had her own living space and always had one in the making. While working a puzzle, she would often sing Christian music and songs from her younger years. Her favorite song was "A Summers Place."
When her children were young, husband Leo (Lee) and Geri took them on many camping trips all over the US and into Canada. She was involved with the schools that her young children attended and had them all in the scouts. Later, children grown, Geri took secretarial courses and worked out of the home for several years. Cruising became her favorite vacation and went several times with her husband Lee.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Leo (Lee) Lewis Frosch, son Bruce Leonard Frosch, brother James F Paulson and second husband Robert F Grames.
Geri is survived by her two sons, Leo Alan (Suzanne) Frosch & Douglas Dale (Marilyn) Frosch; her daughter, Sandra Lynn (Clifford Hustwayte) Frosch; grandchildren, Ryan William Frosch, Alan Douglas (Irene) Frosch, granddaughter, Jennifer Lindsey (Ty) Braden and great granddaughters, Thea Lynn & Charlotte Joyce (Alan & Irene) Frosch and Johannah Faith (Jennifer & Ty) Braden.
The family invites you to call, on Friday, Jan 3, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, OH. Additional viewing on January 4, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1750 E. 1750 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH. The Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to:
UMCOR https://www.umcmission.org/umcor/give/how-to-give, or the Toledo Humane Society, in honor of Geraldine J. Frosch.
Special thanks to Candace, Ann, Chris, Diane, Pastor Joel, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and its employees Sarah, Anna, Tammy and Diana.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020