Geraldine M. Davis
Geraldine Marie Davis, age 95, formerly of the Polish Village in Toledo, OH died March 21, 2020 at Heartland of Perrysburg. Geraldine was born May 17, 1924 in Toledo, OH to Anthony and Genevieve (Lewandowski) Dobrzeniecki. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1942. Gerry married Charles R. Davis (Bobby) on May 31, 1947 in Holy Rosary Cathedral. She worked at Maxine Furniture, Co. after graduating from high school. In 1962 she began work as a nurse's aid at St. Vincent Hospital. Following the death of Bobby, she attended and graduated from nursing school in 1969. Gerry worked as an LPN nurse at St. Vincent Medical Center until retiring in 1985. After retiring, Gerry worked in Central Catholic High School's Cafeteria as a lunch aid. She was active in St. Hedwig Catholic Church's Altar Society, LCBA, the school's PTA, CYO and Mother's Club. She became a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church after St. Hedwig church was closed.
Surviving are her loving children, Jacquelyn (Frank) Zychowicz, Timothy (Carol) Davis, Daniel (Gretchen) Davis, Barbara (Thomas) Haudan, Charlene (Larry) Bauer, Thomas Davis, and John (Lynn) Davis. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; Charles, her husband; son, James Davis; brothers, Daniel Dorbeck, Melvin Dobrzeniecki; and sister, Dorothy Walinski.
Gerry's family is forever grateful to the loving community of family and friends who supported Gerry following her losses of son and husband. Gerry had a most loving and compassionate spirit that shined brightly in the company of others. Her love, kindness, and humor was returned abundantly by her family, friends, co-workers and patients. Gerry enjoyed working as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nursing Excellence Fund at Mercy Health for the general support of all nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital. Mailing address: Mercy Health Foundation 2525 Cherry St., Toledo, Ohio 43608.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, Geraldine's burial will be private at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Her Life Celebration will be announced at a later date. Urbanski Funeral Home - A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio (419) 475-5055
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020