Geraldine M. Heald
Geraldine M. Heald, age 88 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Heartland Hospice, Perrysburg. She was born October 6, 1931 in Adrian, Michigan to George and Harriet (Ringman) Snyder.
The widow of Douglas Heald, she was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, Jr. and Eugene James Snyder; and sisters, Evelyn, Rosemary and Margaret. Surviving are her sister, Delores Tressler; brother, Richard V. Snyder, Sr. and nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019