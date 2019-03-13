The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 East Front St.
Perrysburg, OH
Geraldine M. (Zemanski) Keller


Geraldine M. (Zemanski) Keller

Geraldine "Gerri" Mary (Zemanski) Keller, age 81, passed away on March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Genevieve Zemanski.

Gerri graduated from Rossford High School in 1955. She was hard working and spent her working days and nights at Libbey Owens Ford Glass, the Toledo Club, Inverness Country Club and Bowsher High School from 1990 until her retirement in 2014. Gerri had a zest for life, and was the most generous woman. She loved gift giving time especially the holidays and some called her Santa Claus. She was a collector of things ... big or small, new or old. She loved to garden and always loved a good bargain. You could find her at the casino where she met numerous ladies who became her very close friends. She was hard working and truly enjoyed her kids, grandkids, and grand dogs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sleep now sweet mother.

Surviving are her children, sons Kelly, and Gerald (Joye) Keller; daughter, Susan (Chad) Baker; grandchildren, Chase and Cambell Keller, Adalyn Baker, Jessica (Darren) Mohr, Chelsey Keller-Stetson; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Swanbeck, Mason Mohr, and Bellamy Stetson. Also surviving are her siblings Sharon (Henry) Holland, Frank (Becky) Zemanski, Jim Zemanski, and Barb (Jon) Staib. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to the caring staff of the ICU department at the UTMC, St. Luke's, and Laura, and Heather at St Clare Commons. You are all her angels.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 East Front St. Perrysburg, OH 43551 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at

Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019
