Geraldine "Witchie-Poo" Norden
1933 - 2020
Geraldine "Witchie-Poo" Norden

Geraldine "Witchie-Poo" Norden, 87, of Genoa, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 21, 1933 to Fredrick and Eleanor Byers. She was a graduate of Whitney Vocational High School in 1952. Geraldine worked at Value City in the shoe department for over 15 years, before retiring in 1995. She enjoyed watching game shows on the Game Show Network and reading the tabloids. Geraldine also loved playing games with her grandchildren.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Rick Norden, Mike (Debbie) Norden, Alvin Norden, Sheri (Robert) Cantu and Susan (Michael) Greener; sister, Helen Carr; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and family friend, Christine Chrispen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Norden; and parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held in St. John's United Church Of Christ, 1213 Washington Street, Genoa, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Geraldine's name can be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ or Clyde Hospice. Her family would like to thank Dr. Bill Schaffer and Sherrie and Tonya at Clyde Hospice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Church
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
