Geraldine R. Machala
6/15/1923 - 10/28/2020
Geraldine "Jeri" R. Machala, age 97, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Jeri was born on June 15, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio to Ed and Ruth Dahms. She retired from The Lion Store Westgate, where she worked for many years. Jeri enjoyed fishing in the U.S. and Canada with her husband, ice skating, roller skating, bowling and shopping for antiques. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was known for her big collection of teddy bears and her fondness for sweets. Jeri and her husband had many dogs over the years and she was especially fond of her dog Bear Bear. Jeri was also a longtime and active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Toledo.
In addition to her parents, Jeri was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Charles; her son, Charles "Sonny"; and her granddaughter, Jill Dorsey. She is survived by her daughter, Kathey Hartman; daughter-in-law, Sue Machala; grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Rohrs, Rachel (Justin Dumas) Machala, Michelle Machala and several great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aids and staff at Aspen Grove Assisted Living for all the care and help they gave to Jeri over the past several months.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Toledo, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 regulations, capacity will be limited to 40 people. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and there will be no memorial luncheon at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 W. Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or The Toledo Humane Society at toledohumane.org/give
