Geraldine "Gigi" Rinda Brown
Gigi Rinda Brown, 76, of N. Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Toledo, Oh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, in hospice care. Gigi was a graduate of Notre Dame High School (Toledo) and attended Elkhart University (Indiana) where she obtained a Dental Assistant Degree. She worked at local dentist offices until her move to Florida and worked in the medical transcriptions field.
Gigi is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Peter C. Brown. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Sedlacek, and brother, Stan Rinda, as well as her loving Goddaughter, Dawn Birmingham; and Nephew, Joseph Sedlacek, Great Nephew, Robert Birmingham, Great Great Niece, Harper Kay Birmingham; and her sweet puppy, Raven.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no funeral service. The immediate family members will be celebrating a virtual memorial. The family suggests that any memorial contributions that wish to be made are directed to local animal shelters or humane organizations.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.