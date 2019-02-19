Geraldine "Gerry" Straub



Geraldine M. "Gerry" Straub, age 76, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on February 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



She was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 14, 1942, the daughter of Curtis and Frieda (Beersman) Mourdock. Gerry was employed for 32 years with The Kroger Co. as a front end coordinator.



Gerry loved taking care of her grandchildren on her days off when they were young, and as they grew up she enjoyed attending and watching their many school and sporting events. Gerry stayed in close touch with many of the friends she made while attending Whitmer High School, and continued these friendships through Bible Studies, lunches and casual get-togethers. Her circle of friends also includes her co-workers at Kroger and many others she made outside of work.



Gerry is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Straub; sons, Raymond (Stacy) Marvin, Jeffrey (Marsha) Marvin; stepsons, Steven (Evan), Jeffrey (Chelsea), and Ryan (Maritza) Straub; and 10 grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Frienda (Beersman) Mourdock; brother, Jim Mourdock; sisters, Charlotte Nappenbach, and Phyllis Mourdock.



Our family would like to thank her special friends, Karen and Noreen, the hospice staff, nurses, and the Chaplin for the excellent care and comfort they gave our mother.



There will be a memorial gathering, with a eulogy at 3:30 p.m., at The Moose Club of Sylvania, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., 6072 N. Main St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Memorial donations may be made to The , 3740 Ridge Mill Rd., Hilliard, Ohio 43026.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary