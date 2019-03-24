Gerard J. "Jerry" Koehle



Gerard J. "Jerry" Koehle, age 80, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at home with his loving daughters by his side. He was born on September 29, 1938, to Rudolph and Marie (Keeney) Koehle in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a longtime member of St. Joe's Catholic Church, Sylvania and Knights of Columbus. Jerry was an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Patricia Koehle; and brothers, Merv and Rudolph Jr. Koehle. Jerry is survived by his loving children, Jan (Garry) Binkley, Bridget (Thomas) Coffey, Cindy (Richard) Tomblin and Tim (Cyndi) Koehle; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; brother, Vincent (Katherine) Koehle; special friend, Carolyn Creque; and many dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo (419-392-9500). Mass of Celebration will begin Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joe's Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, OH. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



To leave a special message for Jerry's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019