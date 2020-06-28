Gerard "Gerry" Willie Joseph Tremblay
July 9, 1943 - June 25, 2020
Loving and devoted husband to Madeline, loving father to Christopher. Preceded in death by father, William and mother, Evangeline; along with his five brothers, Roger, Rene, Joe, Marcel and George and his mother-in-law, Mary (Busia). Survived by 13 nieces and nephews along with 21 great nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life, Gerry was active in his churches—serving as an usher, Eucharistic minister, altar servers trainer, festival organizer, and Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) participant, along with the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was also a die-hard volunteer, with the Area Office on Aging and the Toledo Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol Program (RSVP). He logged more than 8,200 hours of service and received a statewide award in Ohio for that effort.
Gerry was known for his larger-than-life personality, big laugh, jokes and puns, sense of humor and big heart. Gerry's son, Christopher, was inspired by Gerry's life and wrote a book called "Carry Some Gerry" (available on amazon).
Visitation for Gerry will be on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422) with a Scripture Service taking place at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father David Whalen on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2950 Ilger Ave, Toledo, the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family requests that guests wear a mask for visitation and services. Those unable to attend are welcome to view the service via live stream by visiting Gerry's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Burial with the family only will follow in Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Pius X Church (Toledo) or the Fr. Solanus Casey Center (Detroit.) Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.