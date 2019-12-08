|
|
Gerilyn J. Selmek
Gerilyn J. Selmek, 63, of Temperance, MI, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. Born March 13, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Gerald J. and Marilyn R. (Hoel) Kish. She was a 1974 graduate of Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, MI. Gerilyn married Carroll J. Selmek on July 12, 2008. She was employed as an RN for Paramount Insurance Company for the past 5 years. Prior, she worked for The Toledo Hospital and the Area Agency on Aging.
Gerilyn is survived by her loving husband, Carroll; children, Debbie and Andrew Powers; father, Gerald Kish and sister, Connie (Alan) Matlow. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Visitation will be from 3-9 P.M., Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., December 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Deacon Martin Selmek, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019