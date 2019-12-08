Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
Gerilyn J. Selmek


1956 - 2019
Gerilyn J. Selmek Obituary
Gerilyn J. Selmek

Gerilyn J. Selmek, 63, of Temperance, MI, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. Born March 13, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Gerald J. and Marilyn R. (Hoel) Kish. She was a 1974 graduate of Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, MI. Gerilyn married Carroll J. Selmek on July 12, 2008. She was employed as an RN for Paramount Insurance Company for the past 5 years. Prior, she worked for The Toledo Hospital and the Area Agency on Aging.

Gerilyn is survived by her loving husband, Carroll; children, Debbie and Andrew Powers; father, Gerald Kish and sister, Connie (Alan) Matlow. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be from 3-9 P.M., Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., December 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Deacon Martin Selmek, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
