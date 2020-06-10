Germaine A. Konesni
1933 - 2020
Germaine A. Konesni

Germaine A. Konesni, age 86, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Arbors at Oregon. She was born June 22, 1933 in Rossford, OH to Linus and Pearl (Nawrocki) Bishop. Germaine was a graduate of Waite High School. She worked for WTOL Radio. Germaine enjoyed taking her row boat out on the river with her children to go fishing. She loved to garden and grew cherry trees in her yard. Germaine would harvest the cherries to use in her delectable pies. She adored all animals, especially her Scottish terriers.

Left to cherish Germaine's memory are her son, David Konesni; daughter, Susanne (Rick) Mills; brother, Stanley Bishop; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Konesni Jr.; former husband, William Konesni Sr.; sisters, Veronica (Don) Shinaver and Frances (Stan) Kelly; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Konesni) Bishop.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
